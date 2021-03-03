Atlanta Archbishop Gregory Hartmayer urged fellow Catholics to "get whatever vaccine is available to them." The statement comes as some archdioceses and the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops raised concerns over the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.
"I have received both doses of a vaccine and have encouraged our priests to get theirs as soon as their age or risk group is able to do so," Archbishop Hartmayer said in a statement Wednesday. "You should not delay getting your vaccine. Moderna or Pfizer vaccines are preferable. When there is no choice, you may receive the Johnson & Johnson vaccine."
Hartmayer's statement quotes a Vatican statement that said, "it is morally acceptable to receive COVID-19 vaccines that have used cell lines from aborted fetuses in their research and production process." The Vatican made the statement saying it's "morally acceptable" to take the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, "when ethically irreproachable COVID-19 vaccines are not available (e.g. in countries where vaccines without ethical problems are not made available to physicians and patients, or where their distribution is more difficult due to special storage and transport conditions, or when various types of vaccines are distributed in the same country but health authorities do not allow citizens to choose the vaccine with which to be inoculated)"
For his part, Archbishop Hartmayer asked everyone to get vaccinated not just for themselves, but for everyone in the community.
"Getting vaccinated is about more than just getting back to our churches. It is about protecting our vulnerable neighbors and supporting our communities as we recover from this devastating pandemic," Hartmayer said. "So, please, wear a mask, keep your distance and get a COVID-19 vaccine as soon as you are eligible.”
Johnson & Johnson released a statement on the issue Wednesday that read:
We are proud to bring our COVID-19 vaccine to the world and to contribute to ending this pandemic. In developing our vaccine, we have held ourselves to the highest bioethical standards and guidelines. Our single-shot COVID-19 vaccine uses an inactivated non-infective adenovirus vector – similar to a cold virus – that codes for the coronavirus “spike” (S) protein, and there is no fetal tissue in the vaccine. We are able to manufacture hundreds of millions of doses using our engineered cell-line system and look forward to delivering those doses around the world and help meet the critical need.
