ATLANTA (CBS46) -- The Archdiocese of Atlanta said the Archbishop will not issue letters of exemption for the COVID-19 vaccine on religious grounds.
The Archbishop is now telling all local catholic pastors to deny these religious requests, in Atlanta.
CBS46 spoke with the Archdiocese and people now rushing to get the vaccine following FDA approval.
”After the FDA approval of the Pfizer, I have definitely seen an increase in the influx of people here at the viral solutions vaccine tent in Decatur,” Vaccine Site Volunteer Jacorius Williams said.
Williams works at one of the many the vaccine and testing sites in Decatur.
He said the number of people looking to get a shot has almost doubled, following the Food and Drug Administrations (FDA) approval of the Phizer BioNTech vaccine.
”About 30 to 35 patients before the approval and after the approval, we are looking at between 45 and 50,” Williams said.
Some patients we spoke to while they were getting their vaccine Thursday, said the green light from the FDA was what prompted them to get in line for the vaccine.
”Now that the FDA has approved it, there’s no reservation at all. I mean it’s the same as any other vaccine you would get,” Atlanta Resident Tristan Miller said.
Despite growing lines at vaccine sites, the latest data from the Department of Public Health shows only 43% of the state of Georgia is fully vaccinated.
”Quite honestly the FDA approval to me was a no brainer. I knew it was coming, I knew they had done their research on it,” another resident said while receiving his vaccine.
Meanwhile, Catholic parishioners who may be looking to skip the vaccine line, in hopes of receiving a letter of exemption for the COVID-19 vaccine in Atlanta are out of luck.
The Archbishop told CBS46 he won’t be issuing exemptions on religious grounds.
"People should still have the right to be exempt if they have religious objection, so I think it’s kind of a grey area,” Miller said.
Tristen Miller is a catholic who just recently decided to get vaccinated, but he said other parishioners may still have moral concerns about the vaccine.
”Specific people might still have reservations about the origin of where it comes from. I know that multiple vaccines originally used aborted fetal cells. So a lot of the perspective is that it’s abuse of the cells over time,” Miller said.
Pope Francis and the Vatican both said its safe, it's loving your neighbor and the risk of serious health danger justifies its use.
The Archdiocese of Atlanta Archbishop has long been in favor of the vaccine.
Pastors will now deny these requests and encourage those opposed to pray about it.
”If its approved by the Archdiocese its also kind of a good thing,” Miller said.
The makers of Moderna have also submitted their application for approval from the FDA.
Volunteers at the vaccine site said if that happens they are expecting more people to show up at their sites.
