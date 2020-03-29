ATLANTA (CBS46) - Due to the continued spread of COVID-19, the Atlanta Archdiocese extended its suspension of the Masses through Sunday, April 19.

“If we should be granted the ability to return to public gatherings sooner, we will, of course, alter this plan accordingly,” said Bishop Konzen in the memo released Friday.

Pastors and other priests are encouraged to celebrate Palm Sunday Masses privately on April 5 for the intentions of the people with only those necessary for celebration of the liturgy such as a deacon, lector or server. Palms will be blessed and distributed later.

Atlanta’s bishops will celebrate the liturgies of the Easter triduum at the Cathedral of Christ the King, Atlanta, to be broadcast livestream.

The memo also outlined the guidelines for observances of Holy Thursday Mass, which will omit washing of the feet; Good Friday and the Easter Vigil, without people present.

“A suggestion has been made that it could be a welcome practice and act of unity during this time for churches to ring their bells to signal that even a private Mass is being offered,” said Bishop Konzen. “For those within earshot, it can be a call to spiritual communion and contemplation of the Eucharistic mystery.”

He thanked priests and parish leaders for their “stewardship of our church during this time of challenge.”

The archdiocese addressed sacraments including reconciliation.

The archdiocese said confessions should be held in a well-ventilated area that provides for social distancing and confidentiality.

“It is no longer appropriate, given the local emergency accommodations, to hear confessions in confessional boxes or confined rooms,” said the bishop.

Archbishop Gregory J. Hartmayer, OFM Conv., who will be installed as Atlanta’s new archbishop, asked for postponement of the Chrism Mass until after his May 6 installation.