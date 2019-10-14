ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Rapper Kanye West packed the house with a surprise visit to New Birth Missionary Baptist Church last month; he also packed its bank account with a generous donation.
Now, the church is paying it forward - passing a portion of his donation on to Morris Brown College. It's a much-needed boost to the school, which has been struggling financially for years.
The church’s pastor, Jamal Bryant made the announcement at the Sunday service.
“He [Kanye] made a contribution to our church that Sunday [September 15th], and I wanted to re-direct some of those proceeds because I believe God is going to bless us, to be a blessing,” the pastor told his congregation.
Kanye’s late mother, Dr. Donda West was a professor at Morris Brown back in the 70’s; which is why the church opted to share the donation with the college. The college’s Interim President, Dr. Kevin James was at the church service to accept the donation, which will come in the form of student scholarship money.
“We really appreciate the gift from New Birth! They are pouring into the community in so many ways, they’re helping the Bahamas, they’re helping the local community and here they are helping little ol’ Morris Brown,” said James.
The historically black college was founded in 1881 but lost accreditation in 2002. It’s been struggling financially ever since. Currently 35 students attend the school, down from about 2,700 when the school was at its peak.
“When I came into this position, I knew it was going to be a heavy lift, not because of our history of who we are as an institution, but because it’s been so long that we’ve been unaccredited; and so to have so many people rallying behind Morris Brown at this time is a huge win for us and we just need that continued support,” said James.
The amount of the donations has not yet been disclosed.
