ATLANTA (CBS46) — Some young adults renting their first apartment are looking to break their lease weeks after moving in.
Aiden, a sophomore at Georgia State University, is a resident at Westmar Lofts in West Midtown. He said since moving in three weeks ago, he has seen problems, including dirty units upon move-in, mold, insect infestations, and trash piled throughout the building.
“It’s just heartbreaking as a first-time renter,” he said. “A lot of young people like me were doing the same thing – interested in having their own place and signing that line. And they were tricked.”
Aiden said the problems began Jan. 8, the day he moved into a unit with stains on appliances, cupboards, and his mattress.
“It was very big brown brownish stain,” he said. “I’m not sure if it was urine or blood fluid.”
Other residents say the complex’s conditions don’t line up with the price they pay in rent.
“It’s not up to par, the standard for what we’re paying here,” said Bert Change, another resident. “To be paying what we’re paying here and they’re not taking out the trash? I can smell it sometimes. It’s bad.”
Residents say it’s a stark difference from model units and pictures online that enticed them to move in.
“Westmar advertises a clean model unit, but when you move into your unit it is nothing like the advertisement, so in a sense they are tricking/scamming students,” said resident Dre Jones. “There are many complaints about dirty units with mold and roaches.”
Cardinal Group Management owns the property and released the following statement to CBS46:
"We hold ourselves and teams to a high standard of service for our residents, which includes the maintenance, upkeep, and habitability of our communities. Our team is working to address all known issues, including those cited in your inquiry, and will communicate directly with our residents upon completion."
Westmar Lofts markets itself to both Georgia Tech and Georgia State University students, even calling itself a “proud affiliate” of the universities on its property website. However, Georgia State University said it is not connected to the property, and declined to comment further.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.