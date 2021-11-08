ATLANTA (CBS46) -- A warning from veterinarians about kennel cough in dogs, also known as canine cough. More dogs are getting sick with the respiratory illness as the weather cools down.
Patricia Belmonte noticed something didn't seem right with her dog, "Tula."
"She started coughing, and then she started throwing up," said Belmonte. "It was strange because she has never coughed before, so we were worried that could be something else."
They took Tula to the vet, and noticed they weren't facing the problem alone.
"At the very entrance they have a message saying if your dog is coughing, do not enter," said Belmonte.
Tula was diagnosed with kennel cough - it's the general term for a viral or bacterial illness that inflames a dog's lungs and causes a cough.
"We usually call it a 'honking cough,' because it's so loud, but they can have watery eyes... sneezing... just not feeling like themselves," said Dr. Julie Thorndyke, VCA Peachtree Animal Hospital medical director.
Typically, mild cases of kennel cough are treated with a week or two of rest, but a veterinarian may prescribe antibiotics to prevent a secondary infection and cough medication to ease the symptoms.
Tula's vet gave her medication. Luckily, a majority of cases are similar to a human cold.
Thorndyke is urging pet-owners to avoid letting dogs gather in large groups.
"There's definitely increased transmission in any crowded areas, dog parks, kennels, boarding facilities," said Thorndyke. "To be honest it's better not to have them in close contact."
Over at Piedmont Park, dog owners are being extra careful after hearing that the virus was going around.
"We're going to take precautions now that we know, that.. the kennel cough is going around," said Charlie Gongora, who takes his dogs to Piedmont Park.
"We're not going to let them drink from the water."
