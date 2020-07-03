ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- The cover of TIME’s July 6th double issue features Atlanta artist Charly Palmer's work. The acrylic painting is a little girl’s face that Palmer has used as his muse for several years.
The painting also has flowers honoring his mother’s death in 2008.
“They represent life, death, love, beauty and joy,” explained Palmer.
Protest are in the background of her hair with the stars and stripes from the American Flag. The piece is titled “In Her Eyes,” depicting the injustices of today and America’s historical role in it.
“We have to do something to protect our children, they should be feeling safe out there they should feel free. We have to do something to change that," he added.
In Palmer’s 60 years he says so much has changed, however all too much has remained the same.
“It angers me to think we are still talking about our children trying to navigate this world, and they are worried about what might happen to them or the violence that may happen. The piece is calling out America to change.”
Growing up reading TIME, Palmer says it’s a dream come true to be featured on the cover.
“The idea on the cover of TIME magazine. I want that cover to get your attention and I want you to open it up and read the articles because it’s telling a story of what it’s like to be black in America.”
