CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) An Atlanta attorney has turned himself in to authorities after being accused of paying a 16 year-old girl for sex.
Enan Stillman, 43, of Atlanta, turned himself after being charged with trafficking a person for sexual servitude (a felony) and interference with custody (a misdemeanor.)
The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office began its investigation after responding to an incident involving a family.
“We responded to a domestic dispute where a family was arguing over this particular incident," said Capt. Jay Baker, a sheriff's office spokesman. "That incident, we learned, was that back in December, a man from Atlanta came to Cherokee County. He met a girl that he had already spoken with online. They agreed to meet. He picked her up at a local school.”
Baker said Stillman took the 16-year-old girl to the Hampton Inn motel off Riverstone Parkway in Canton where he paid the girl in exchange for sex.
Although 16 is the legal age of sexual consent in Georgia, providing money, food, drugs or shelter in exchange for sex to a person under the age of 18 falls under Georgia's sex trafficking laws, Baker said.
A judge granted Stillman a $26,000 bond. One of the conditions of the bond is that he wear an ankle monitor.
Stillman is a partner in the lawfirm Stillman Welch LLC. According to the firm's website, he specializes in transportation and logistics, mergers and acquisitions, debt and equity financing, commercial real estate transactions, fund formation and investment management, land use, and general corporate law and governance.
CBS46 reached out to Stillman's law firm and to his defense attorney for comment but did not immediately receive a response.
Check back with CBS46.com for updates.
(1) comment
What a bunch of BS!
