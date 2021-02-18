A former Atlanta-based attorney is facing felony charges of fraud after redirecting funds to his personal bank account from a title company he once owned.
On May 20, 2019, the Walton County Florida Sheriff’s Office was called to investigate a theft in which a manager of a title company out of Miramar Beach noticed funds missing from one of its accounts. The victim noticed approximately $22,000 missing from the company’s escrow account on May 15, 2019. The company handles real estate closings. The escrow account was earnest money for buyers who were scheduled to close on a property along County Highway 30a within the next 30-45 days. Three days later, on May 18th, the complainant noticed a $72,920.58 payoff had been wired to the former owner of the company, Matthew Dickason, 45, of Atlanta Georgia. The victim told police that Dickason was no longer the owner of the company and was currently the Managing Partner for Dickason Law Group based out of Atlanta, Georgia.
Dickason is accused of abusing his position as an attorney. The $72,920.58 was in the possession of a title company in Miramar Beach and money from property owners for a property in Santa Rosa Beach intended to pay off a mortgage. Dickason redirected the funds in access of $70,000 to his own bank account, on April 22, 2019.
Investigators discovered this bank account only had an average balance of approximately $228.13 for the preceding six months. The $72,920.58 was transferred into Dickason’s bank account with numerous other wire transfers for a total of approximately $6,508,840.27.
The number of transactions and the amount on the transactions were not routine for this account as evidenced by documents and statements provided by Dickason’s bank, according to a press release by the Walton County Florida S.O.
A warrant was taken out against Dickason on September of 2019 for grand theft. On April 6, 2020, Dickason was disbarred by the Supreme Court of Georgia.
DeKalb County Police Department received a tip from Crime Stoppers regarding Dickason’s location on Echo Trail in Atlanta, Georgia, on February 2nd, 2021. Officers waited for any movement from the home when Dickason emerged from the residence with a dog. Officers approached and confirmed his identity. Dickason was placed into custody and transported to the DeKalb County Jail. He was transported to Florida and booked into the Walton County Jail on February 10th. His bond was set at $15,000. He was released the 11th.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.