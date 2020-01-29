CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) An Atlanta attorney has turned himself in to authorities after being accused of paying a 16 year-old girl for sex.
Enan Stillman, 43, of Atlanta, turned himself after being charged with trafficking a person for sexual servitude (a felony) and interference with custody (a misdemeanor.)
The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office began its investigation after responding to an incident involving a family.
“We responded to a domestic dispute where a family was arguing over this particular incident," said Capt. Jay Baker, a sheriff's office spokesman. "That incident, we learned, was that back in December, a man from Atlanta came to Cherokee County. He met a girl that he had already spoken with online. They agreed to meet. He picked her up at a local school.”
Baker said Stillman took the 16-year-old girl to the Hampton Inn motel off Riverstone Parkway in Canton where he paid the girl in exchange for sex.
Although 16 is the legal age of sexual consent in Georgia, providing money, food, drugs or shelter in exchange for sex to a person under the age of 18 falls under Georgia's sex trafficking laws, Baker said.
“That’s what makes this sex trafficking. Obviously in Georgia, the age of consent is 16. But you cannot pay someone under the age of 18 for sex," continued Baker. "Certainly, you can’t even pay an adult for sex. That would be a different charge. But a person under the age of 18, it falls under the Georgia sex trafficking laws.”
Because detectives say Stillman picked the girl up from her school without permission, he's also charged with interference with custody.
Stillman turned himself in Tuesday night and a judge later granted him a $26,000 bond. One of the conditions of the bond is that he wear an ankle monitor.
Stillman is a partner in the lawfirm Stillman Welch LLC. According to the firm's website, he specializes in transportation and logistics, mergers and acquisitions, debt and equity financing, commercial real estate transactions, fund formation and investment management, land use, and general corporate law and governance.
CBS46 reached out to Stillman's law firm and to his defense attorney for comment. Defense attorney Max Hirsh sent the following statement:
"We recognize the sensitive nature of this case. Enan Stillman is presumed innocent. We ask people to please respect the privacy of everyone involved while all the facts come to light."
Check back with CBS46.com for updates.
