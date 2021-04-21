ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- As a Minneapolis jury rendered three guilty verdicts in the murder of George Floyd, his family’s legal team saw a new outlook on justice coming into focus.
“It’s almost like you’re still in a dream. It’s a sense of a relief not just for the Floyd family but the entire country,” Floyd family attorney L. Chris Stewart told CBS46’s Hayley Mason the day after the conviction of Derek Chauvin.
Like so many around the country who protested for prosecution, Atlanta-based attorneys L. Chris Stewart and Justin Miller who helped fight for justice where almost shocked to see it finally happen.
“We were all nervous up until that moment when the judge read that verdict and we could breathe a little bit, breathe a sigh of relief” Miller told Mason.
Attorneys Miller, Stewart, Benjamin Crump and a host of other lawyers celebrated with Floyd’s family as the verdict was read. The emotional moments were captured on video.
“What you got to see in that video was how hungry and desperate Black people are in these cases and how shocking it is for things to happen the way they are supposed to happen,” Stewart said. “You are supposed to go to jail when you kill somebody without the entire world having to have your back and fight for you,” he explained.
The legal teams have become the civil rights and racial justice advocates in some of the country’s most contentious cases of policing and racial discrimination. Stewart and Miller have helped represent the families of Walter Scott in South Carolina, Ahmaud Arbery in Brunswick and Rayshard Brooks in Atlanta.
“Georgia has a lot of cases that still have to be addressed and you just have to stand there and try to get justice,” Stewart said.
There is no trial date set as of yet in the Rayshard Brooks case, but the team tells me they are expecting prosecution from the Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis.
Coming from the cradle of the civil rights movement to the growing national stage where police reform and racial justice is front and center, they say the work is an obligation and a responsibility.
“I see it as a start. The pendulum has been moving slowly to get to this point so we can really start to look at change and have some change,” Miller said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.