CHAMBLEE, Ga. (CBS 46) -- More information is coming out about the fiery plane crash at the Dekalb-Peachtree airport earlier this month that killed four people, including two teenagers.
The plane was used for a personal trip.
According to the National Transportation Safety Board Aviation accident preliminary report, the plane lifted for about a thousand feet off the runway when it started experiencing problems - and eventually crashed and burned.
CBS46 brought that NTSB report to Alan Armstrong to examine. He is an aviation lawyer and pilot based in Atlanta. Armstrong says according to the NTSB's investigation, the nose of the plane may have been positioned too high upon take-off.
"It's dangerous because the airplane can pitch up, and when the airplane pitches up it can depart control flight, and roll inadvertently, which is exactly what this airplane did. It nosed up, and propelled, and because the propeller was rotating to the right, it twerks the airplane to the left and rolls it upside-down," said Armstrong.
Armstrong says based off the report, he believes this was "human error" and not a mechanical issue.
"His aircraft was not properly configured," said Armstrong.
Armstrong says the "trim tab" settings may have been manually set incorrectly, just before take-off.
"If my conclusions are correct, then this accident was preventable," said Armstrong.
The final report from the NTSB could detail more on the cause, and can take anywhere from 12-18 months from the time of the accident to be released.
