ATLANTA (CBS46) – After multiple deaths of scooter riders, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms has directed the Department of City Planning to set a nighttime scooter ban from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m. for all electric scooters and E-Bikes.

According to Mayor Bottoms' office, no permitted device will be allowed to be rented during the time period and the ban starts Friday, August 9. The mayor's office said electric scooter and E-Bike companies operating in Atlanta have been notified of the policy change and been asked to disable devices during the time period banned.

The move comes after at least four deaths of scooter riders have been reported in the Atlanta area. The latest scooter-related death was reported Wednesday.

According to police, Quineterry McGriff was riding an e-scooter early Tuesday morning when he allegedly ran a red light at the intersection of Semmes Street and Norman Berry Drive.

Investigators said McGriff was traveling southbound on Semmes Street when he was hit by a small gas truck. Police said the driver of the truck was traveling westbound on Norman Berry Road and had a green light. The driver swerved to miss McGriff but hit him on the passenger side.

“It is evident that immediate action is necessary to keep Atlanta’s residents and visitors safe. Sadly, we have seen a pattern in the recent and tragic fatalities involving scooters – they all occurred after sunset," Mayor Bottoms said in a statement. "This nighttime ban, while we continue to develop further long-term measures, will ensure the safest street conditions for scooter riders, motorists, cyclists, those in wheelchairs and pedestrians.”

