ATLANTA (CBS46)—Atlanta-based Interface, Inc (Nasdaq: TILE) announced they have terminated their Chief Executive Officer.
Company officials issued a press release on Monday stating their former CEO Jay Gould was “terminated after an investigation concluded that he engaged in personal behavior that violated company policy and core values.”
The company did not indicate which company policies Gould reportedly violated.
According to documents Interface filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, Gould did not receive a severance package.
Additionally, the board voted to appoint Dan Hendrix as President and Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately.
Interface said in naming Hendrix as CEO, the company executed its leadership succession plan.
Hendrix served as CEO of Interface from 2001 to 2017 and he was succeeded by Gould.
"Dan Hendrix has the right mix of familiarity, experience and passion for the company to lead us forward through this period of transition.
Appointing Dan to this position will establish a tone at the top that the Company's share owners, employees, customers, and partners expect, said Lead Independent Director of the Board, Chris Kennedy.
The company said they will begin a search for new, permanent CEO.
In their October 2019 quarterly report, Interface reported a net income in the third quarter of 2019 of $26 million, or $0.45 per diluted share.
Interface’s stock closed down more than 7.5% on Tuesday, ending the trading day with a closing price of $16.05.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.