ATLANTA (CBS46)-- The Atlanta-based Coca-Cola company announces a restructuring plan that will streamline some aspects of its business model, which will result in some staffing reductions.
The changes impact the company's operating units, and the newly formed platform services.
In a statement, the company says the changes will mean reallocation to new departments for some employees, and separations with others. To alleviate the scope of layoffs, Coca-Cola is offering a voluntary separation program to 4,000 employees in the U.S. including Puerto Rico, and Canada. Employees hired before September 1, 2017 are eligible.
