Coca-Cola could be in tight supply of artificial sweetener for diet and zero-sugar drinks because of coronavirus

Coca-Cola says coronavirus has disrupted its supply chain, and artificial sweeteners from China could be in shorter supply if the outbreak continues to spread. A delivery truck driver unloads Coca-Cola Co. soft drinks in Lawrenceburg, Kentucky, U.S., on Monday, Feb. 10, 2020.

 Luke Sharrett/Bloomberg/Getty Images

ATLANTA (CBS46)-- The Atlanta-based Coca-Cola company announces a restructuring plan that will streamline some aspects of its business model, which will result in some staffing reductions.

The changes impact the company's operating units, and the newly formed platform services.

In a statement, the company says the changes will mean reallocation to new departments for some employees, and separations with others. To alleviate the scope of layoffs, Coca-Cola is offering a voluntary separation program to 4,000 employees in the U.S. including Puerto Rico, and Canada. Employees hired before September 1, 2017 are eligible.

Read the full statement here. 

Copyright 2020 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.