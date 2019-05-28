ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Have you made your summer plans yet? Maybe you want to be by the water, maybe you want to travel or maybe you want to go camping for the first time.
Well, there is an Atlanta-based company that can make all those plans possible at the same time.
In 2017 David Clapper was laid off from his long-time job of 13 years. He was determined to overcome his setbacks, so he came up with the idea for Scamper Van.
"All our vans are really designed for camping, road trips, music festivals," said Clapper. "And there is something going on in the world called van life, so we are giving people opportunity to actually rent the van life."
Scamper Van offers home delivery, airport delivery and they'll even get your groceries before your trip. So, what's the goal?
"We really try to take away any excuse you have not to explore the outdoors," said Clapper.
For more information, or to book a Scamper Van, visit www.scampervan.com/booknow.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.