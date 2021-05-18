ATLANTA (CBS46)--Atlanta-based Home Depot reported impressive 2021 first-quarter results.
In a press release, the world's largest home improvement retailer reported first-quarter sales totaling $37.5 billion. That’s an increase of 32.7% from the first quarter in 2020. First-quarter 2020 sales results came in at $28.3 billion.
The sales numbers came as most housing markets in the nation are experiencing record home prices.
“Fiscal 2021 is off to a strong start as we continue to build on the momentum from our strategic investments and effectively manage the unprecedented demand for home improvement projects,” said Craig Menear, chairman and CEO. “I am proud of the resilience and strength our associates have continued to demonstrate, and I would like to thank them and our supplier partners for their hard work and dedication to our customers.”
In April, faith groups called for a boycott of Home Deport after faith leaders said Home Depot officials did not do enough to stop Georgia’s new voting laws.
Home Depot’s stock price remained fairly consistent throughout the pandemic.
On May 18, 2020, the stock closed at $245.35.
On Monday, its stock price closed at $320.01.
Pre-market trading on Tuesday showed the stock just under $7.00 per share.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.