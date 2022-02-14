ATLANTA (CBS46) -- An Atlanta-based wedding photographer is taking his photoshoots to the next level with a unique concept.
For the past three years, Kendal Westbrooks has shot weddings in the United States, as well as overseas in countries like Jamaica and Mexico.
During the beginning of the pandemic, he created a photoshoot session called Stranger Sessions, where he pairs two complete strangers together in the form of an engagement session in hopes that they will have a shot at love.
Westbrooks said, "A few strangers have exchanged numbers, went on second dates and even started dating afterwards."
This year, he hopes he can create a relationship that will last a lifetime.
To book a session with Westbrooks or to apply for stranger sessions, click here.
