ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Atlanta-based restaurant chain, Ted's Montana Grill, plans to close all 39 restaurants, including 11 Atlanta-area locations, on Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Eve, for the first time ever.
The decision comes so hardworking employees can rest and enjoy time with loved ones instead, according to their press release.
George McKerrow, co-founder and CEO of Ted's, said, "Workers in the restaurant/hospitality industry have been the most impacted during these challenging times. We are incredibly grateful for our team members who came back to work with a positive, spirited attitude and the genuine hospitality that our guests expect. Our team has helped us thrive by making our guests smile and more importantly, feel like family. Now they deserve to spend quality time with their own families this holiday season."
