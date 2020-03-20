ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) Georgia Governor Brian Kemp is painting a grim picture of what society will look like in the coming days and weeks as most social spots have closed due to the spread of the coronavirus.
Though the governor is not taking action regarding business closures just yet, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms has, issuing an executive order to close bars, nightclubs, gyms, movie theaters, live performance venues and many other gathering hot spots. The order took effect overnight.
The closures affect thousands upon thousands of workers who keep the entertainment scene going in the city. One pub owner who spoke with CBS46 News says the virus is putting everyone in a pinch.
"We've released everybody. Everybody is furloughed right now except for a few critical members that have to put food out," said Tim Lance, pub owner.
CBS46 also spoke to a man named Adam Darby, who has created a website to help you help out your favorite establishment during these tough economic times. The website is called ReliefAtlanta.
The order closes all bars and nightclubs that don't serve food, gyms and fitness centers, movie theaters, live performance venues, bowling alleys and arcades as well as private social clubs in Atlanta. Restaurants and bars that do serve food must cease offering dine-in services but can provide food through drive-thru or takeout. Cafeterias inside hospitals, nursing homes and similar facilities are not subject to the restrictions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.