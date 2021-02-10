An Atlanta-bound Delta flight from Pittsburgh slid off a taxiway just before 6:30 p.m. Wednesday night. The plane, a Boeing 717, slid off runway 10R at the Pittsburgh International Airport. No injuries were reported due to the incident.
One passenger Tweeted out the plane slide off the runway, "because a random snow storm and I've been stuck on a plane that is at the edge of a ravine for almost 2 hours."
My plane slid off the runway because a random snow storm and I’ve been stuck on a plane that is at the edge of a ravine for almost 2 hours. This is insane— Magenta Magic 💗 (@Sam_Ra3) February 11, 2021
The airport said in a tweet, all 77 passengers aboard Flight 2231 were taken by bus back to the terminal.
February 11, 2021
The airport said it remains open after the incident and there is no impact on operations.
Delta Airlines provided the following statement on the incident:
While on taxi-out prior to departure, Delta flight 2231 from Pittsburgh to Atlanta exited the taxiway paved surface. Delta teams worked with the airport authority to safely transport customers back to the terminal. We apologize to our customers for the delay and inconvenience and are working to reaccommodate them as quickly as possible.
This is a breaking news story. Stay with CBS46 on all platforms for the latest details.
