Delta plane slides off taxiway in Pittsburgh

An Atlanta-bound Delta flight slid off the taxiway in Pittsburgh Wednesday night.

 Ellie Sharp

An Atlanta-bound Delta flight from Pittsburgh slid off a taxiway just before 6:30 p.m. Wednesday night. The plane, a Boeing 717, slid off runway 10R at the Pittsburgh International Airport. No injuries were reported due to the incident.

One passenger Tweeted out the plane slide off the runway, "because a random snow storm and I've been stuck on a plane that is at the edge of a ravine for almost 2 hours."

The airport said in a tweet, all 77 passengers aboard Flight 2231 were taken by bus back to the terminal.

The airport said it remains open after the incident and there is no impact on operations.

Delta Airlines provided the following statement on the incident:

While on taxi-out prior to departure, Delta flight 2231 from Pittsburgh to Atlanta exited the taxiway paved surface. Delta teams worked with the airport authority to safely transport customers back to the terminal. We apologize to our customers for the delay and inconvenience and are working to reaccommodate them as quickly as possible.

