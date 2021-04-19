The City of Atlanta has made plans on how to handle any protests or demonstrations which may arise following the verdict in the Georgia Floyd death trial.
"We support peaceful protests, but we should not tolerate people coming to vandalize our city and encroach upon our citizens," said APD Chief Rodney Bryant.
Bryant confirmed the agency has partnered with the Fulton County Sheriff's Office, Georgia State Patrol as well as federal agents as Minneapolis jurors deliberate and their verdict looms this week.
Officers tells CBS46 they're bracing for chaos but hoping for calm. Last week, the department began reviewing training, specifically for the handling of demonstrations. APD said they briefed teams on different scenarios.
"What our stance would be, how long we anticipate being in that position and how quickly we can get them out of it."
After backlash and criticism over its dealing with college students and other activists marching last year, Bryant noted they've done more early planning to approach things differently this time around.
"I think that we have more resources, utilizing our state and federal partners, that level of additional resources on the front end." He continued, "I think that gives us the ability to respond adequately to whatever calls may arise."
From the security measures to the way they want to communicate with protestors during demonstrations, officers believe the lessons learned back then will help them now.
"I think that if you're going to protest, do so peacefully." The chief added, "what we recognize last time is that there were people that came from outside our city and they were more problematic."
APD tells CBS46 there are no serious threats across Atlanta at this time but investigators continue to monitor and collect intelligence.
