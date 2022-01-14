ATLANTA (CBS46) — With just two days left to prepare for potentially severe winter weather, local agencies are asking Metro Atlanta residents to have an emergency kit handy.
Georgia Power suggests including items to keep warm and provide light in the event of a power outage.
Here is a list of recommended items:
• Flashlight (with extra batteries)
• Clothes & blankets
• Portable cell phone charger
• Non-perishable food items
There’s nothing more important to us than the safety of our customers and employees. As our storm teams prepare for potential winter weather this weekend, use these tips to get ready too. Visit https://t.co/HmXGYx9yZr for more preparedness and safety tips. #gawx pic.twitter.com/xGHWLTChJw— Georgia Power (@GeorgiaPower) January 13, 2022
If you plan to use a fireplace for warmth, Georgia Power suggests making sure the chimney is well ventilated.
Also, space heaters should be kept away from furniture, drapes, children and pets.
Experts recommend stocking up on shovels and other essential items to be prepared for whatever comes.
You can stay on top of severe weather by downloading the CBS46 Weather App or clicking here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.