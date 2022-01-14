There could be the possibility of power outages over the weekend. Here's what local agencies say should be in your emergency kit.

ATLANTA (CBS46) — With just two days left to prepare for potentially severe winter weather, local agencies are asking Metro Atlanta residents to have an emergency kit handy.

Georgia Power suggests including items to keep warm and provide light in the event of a power outage.

Georgia Power guide to winter weather

Here is a list of recommended items:

• Flashlight (with extra batteries)

• Clothes & blankets

• Portable cell phone charger

• Non-perishable food items

If you plan to use a fireplace for warmth, Georgia Power suggests making sure the chimney is well ventilated.

Also, space heaters should be kept away from furniture, drapes, children and pets.

Experts recommend stocking up on shovels and other essential items to be prepared for whatever comes.

You can stay on top of severe weather by downloading the CBS46 Weather App or clicking here.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.