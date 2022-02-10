ATLANTA (CBS46) – The Atlanta Braves announce stops of their World Champions Trophy Tour Presented by Truist.
The 2021 World Series Trophy will travel throughout Braves Country during the summer of 2022 with a total of 151 stops, commemorating 151 years of Braves baseball.
Here comes the exciting part!
Stops will include the opportunity for fans to take photos with the trophy, as well as programming by the Braves entertainment teams, alumni, and more at specific locations.
CLICK HERE TO SEE THE LIST OF STOPS
Additional tour stops will be announced at a later date.
