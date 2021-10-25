HOUSTON, Tx. (CBS46) — The Atlanta Braves and Houston Astros will take the field Tuesday night for game 1 of the World Series.
It is the first time the Atlanta Braves have been in the World Series since 1999.
CBS46 is in Houston in preparation for the game. We are getting a look at Minute Maid Park in Houston.
The first two games and the last two games (if necessary) will be played in Houston and the middle three games (game 5 only if necessary) will be played in Atlanta.
The Atlanta Braves had a big send off in Atlanta early Monday afternoon. Hundreds of fans gathered at Truist Park to cheer the baseball players before they took off for Houston out of Atlanta's major airport.
@FreddieFreeman5 at tonight’s @Braves workout in Houston. World Series game 1 tomorrow night vs @astros @CBS46Sports @cbs46 tonight. #worldseries pic.twitter.com/LsgzBxq5dk— fred kalil (@fredkalil) October 26, 2021
After the Braves arrived in Houston, they practiced on the field they will be playing on Tuesday night.
