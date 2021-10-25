The Atlanta Braves have arrived in Houston and hit the field on Monday night for practice. Braves Manager Brian Snitker also talks about the team.

HOUSTON, Tx. (CBS46) — The Atlanta Braves and Houston Astros will take the field Tuesday night for game 1 of the World Series.

It is the first time the Atlanta Braves have been in the World Series since 1999.

RELATED: Braves vs Astros: A World Series 6 decades in the making 

CBS46 is in Houston in preparation for the game. We are getting a look at Minute Maid Park in Houston.

The first two games and the last two games (if necessary) will be played in Houston and the middle three games (game 5 only if necessary) will be played in Atlanta. 

MORE WORLD SERIES COVERAGE

The Atlanta Braves had a big send off in Atlanta early Monday afternoon. Hundreds of fans gathered at Truist Park to cheer the baseball players before they took off for Houston out of Atlanta's major airport.

LEADING OFF: Astros, Braves start final World Series prep 

After the Braves arrived in Houston, they practiced on the field they will be playing on Tuesday night. 

Copyright 2021 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.