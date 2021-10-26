ATLANTA (CBS46) — CBS46 was able to catch up with some baseball fans at Atlanta's major airport on Tuesday morning.
CBS46 spoke to Jacob Cone and his parents, David and Lattrell. We also spoke to a man taking his son, William Collier, on his first plane ride to be in Houston for game 1.
Fans are taking advantage of the cheaper tickets in Houston. Additionally, hotel rooms are more affordable.
Tickets for game 3 through 5 at Truist Park start at more than $950. Tickets in Houston only cost about $400. Add in a hotel room for $89 and nonstop flight and the total cost is about $600.
Of course, those prices will probably go up after today.
CBS46 also caught up with fans in Houston. Not only are fans from Atlanta traveling to see their favorite team play, but people are also traveling from other states.
