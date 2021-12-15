ATLANTA (CBS46) — The Atlanta Braves handed out more than 500 meals today to Cobb County firefighters and police officers. The giveaway is part of the Braves' Meals for the Brave program.
To date, the Braves have served over 2,600 meals to medical staff, veterans, first responders and teachers throughout the metro Atlanta area.
