ATLANTA (CBS46) — The Atlanta Braves are headed to Los Angeles for the third game in the National League Championship Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Fans gathered on Monday morning at Truist Park to see the baseball players off.
The Braves won the 2nd game with a walk-off hit.
Game 3 is set for Tuesday night. The Braves need two more victories for their World Series appearance since 1999.
CBS46 has a crew in Los Angeles and will be at the game.
