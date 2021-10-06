ATLANTA (CBS46) — The Atlanta Braves will host watch parties for the team’s National League Division Series games one and two at the Milwaukee Brewers this Friday and Saturday.
The watch parties will be on the Plaza Green at The Battery Atlanta with game 1 slated for Friday at 4:37 p.m. and game 2 on Saturday at 5:07 p.m. The watch parties will begin 30 minutes before game time.
Scheduled activities include meet and greet with Braves alumni; photo opportunities with 2021 NL East Championship Pennant; appearances and performances by BLOOPER and the Atlanta Braves entertainment teams; a live DJ; tailgate-style games throughout the plaza; a 50/50 raffle and auction' and postseason merchandise available for purchase inside the clubhouse store.
Fans are also being encouraged to Rep the A on Friday and wear their Braves gear all day. Fans can share photos of themselves wearing their team gear on social media by tagging the Braves and using the hashtag #BattleATL.
