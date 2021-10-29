ATLANTA (CBS46) -- For the first time in more than a year, it appears Braves baseball is all that matters.
Hundreds of fans have packed The Battery next to Truist Park for game 3 of the World Series, putting all their past struggles to rest.
COMPLETE WORLD SERIES COVERAGE
The last year has taken a toll on so many in Atlanta from COVID cases to civil unrest in the streets to a divisive political season and the tragic spa shooting. Additionally, we lost two icons -- John Lewis and Hammerin' Hank Aaron.
But, it seems as though this team -- the Atlanta Braves -- and the energy surrounding them is just what the doctor ordered for many people in the Atlanta area.
