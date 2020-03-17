ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Major League Baseball announced that all 30 teams will donate $1 million to assist thousands of ballpark staff who have been impacted by the delayed 2020 MLB season.
However, the Atlanta Braves, through the Atlanta Braves Foundation, are creating a special disaster relief fund to help gameday workers and certain other affected members of the baseball community with special financial needs that may come up before Braves baseball begins, according to a press release.
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) – Atlanta Public Schools announced Tuesday that it is increasing the nu…
“We are in an uncertain time and want to help our gameday staff who truly make Truist Park feel like home. Our gameday staff are part of our family and they are the reason for our friendly and welcoming atmosphere. So, in this time of need, we want to do our part and help them," said Terry McGuirk, Atlanta Braves Chairman.
Ballpark workers at each of the Minor League Baseball facilities the Braves operate, including the Gwinnett Stripers, Mississippi Braves, Rome Braves and Danville Braves will also receive relief assistance.
The ad showed people licking their fingers clean.
Fans throughout Braves Country have expressed a desire to help as well, and with this fund they can assist too by going to www.braves.com/give to donate to this specific fund.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.