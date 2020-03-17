Divisional Series - St Louis Cardinals v Atlanta Braves -
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Major League Baseball announced that all 30 teams will donate $1 million to assist thousands of ballpark staff who have been impacted by the delayed 2020 MLB season.

However, the Atlanta Braves, through the Atlanta Braves Foundation, are creating a special disaster relief fund to help gameday workers and certain other affected members of the baseball community with special financial needs that may come up before Braves baseball begins, according to a press release. 

“We are in an uncertain time and want to help our gameday staff who truly make Truist Park feel like home. Our gameday staff are part of our family and they are the reason for our friendly and welcoming atmosphere.  So, in this time of need, we want to do our part and help them," said Terry McGuirk, Atlanta Braves Chairman. 

Ballpark workers at each of the Minor League Baseball facilities the Braves operate, including the Gwinnett Stripers, Mississippi Braves, Rome Braves and Danville Braves will also receive relief assistance. 

Fans throughout Braves Country have expressed a desire to help as well, and with this fund they can assist too by going to www.braves.com/give to donate to this specific fund.

