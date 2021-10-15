ATLANTA (CBS46) — With every crack of the bat, the Atlanta Braves boost their championship chances, which is a victory for the local economy.
J.T. Tennyson lives in The Battery next to Truist Park and said business is booming this season compared to last.
“Well from my balcony it’s probably like five times more people. Every game there are tons of people walking down and you see them stopping in every store, every restaurant, every bar. Everybody is just happy to get out and support the team,” Tennyson said.
The Braves post-season run combined with great attendance throughout the season is pumping millions into the economy.
“I mean I’m in here shopping and I’m looking for Braves gear and hats and I think it’s wonderful to see everyone spend money and get back out at it again celebrating together, coming together it’s awesome,” Braves fan Charmeka Jones said.
The Braves had the second highest attendance numbers in Major League Baseball this season making it a banner year.
“2017 brand new ballpark, we had a lot of fans coming out to see it and this year we’ve done better numbers in our inaugural season. Up almost 20-percent over what we did that inaugural year,” Atlanta Braves Director of Retail Operations Lisa Williams said.
At the Terrapin Taproom near the ballpark, management said sales have doubled during the playoffs.
“A regular season game for us on a good night is probably 30,000 plus. The playoffs have helped us out significantly and boosted us as we’re seeing probably about 50,000 plus a night,” Terrapin Taproom Manager Harrison Goldberg said.
The bottom line, when the Braves win, everyone wins in Atlanta.
“Go Braves! From Chi Town all the way. Let’s go!” Jones said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.