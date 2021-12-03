ATLANTA (CBS46) — Atlanta Braves' Dansby Swanson has announced that he is engaged to Mallory Pugh.
The engagement was announced on Instagram on Thursday. At this time, the post has received 242,395 likes.
Swanson is a shortstop for the Atlanta Braves, who recently won their first World Series since the 1990s.
Pugh was a member of the United States' FIFA World Cup-winning team in 2019. She currently plays for the Chicago Red Stars.
Swanson and Pugh have been dating since 2017. The couple was introduced by former Atlanta Braves player Jace Peterson, who is married to Pugh's sister.
At this time, a wedding date has not been announced.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.