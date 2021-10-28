ATLANTA (CBS46) — If or when the Braves win the World Series championship, fans will own the bragging rights.
But, there's something everyone can own and that is a piece of the team.
COMPLETE WORLD SERIES COVERAGE
If you did not know, the Braves are a publicly traded stock.
However, not everyone is interested in owning stock. Even superfans like Seth Herald.
Herald has been collecting memorabilia for many years and has many unique items like seats from Turner Field.
He also has autographed baseballs, jerseys, bats and much more.
Herald will be at all the Atlanta games and is looking at tickets in case the series heads back to Houston.
Herald says he doesn't really care about stock ownership unless there is a framed certificate.
Well, there is. You can actually buy a certificate of stock framed as a gift.
Herald really wants just one thing though -- seats from Truist Park.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.