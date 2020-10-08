MIAMI, Fl. (CBS46) -- The Atlanta Braves finished off the Miami Marlins 7-0 in Game 3 of the National League Division Series Thursday.
The Marlins playoff run ended at Minute Maid Park after enduring back to back losses, 9-5 on Tuesday and 2-0 Wednesday.
For the first time in 19 years, the Braves are headed to the National League Championship Series.
