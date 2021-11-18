ATLANTA (CBS46) – The Atlanta Braves along with the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians will host their first-ever Cherokee Traditions at Truist Park on Nov. 27.
From 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., the free, family-friendly event will showcase Cherokee customs and traditions, including a performance by Cherokee dance group, Raven Rock Dancers, Tsalagi Touring Group artisans and living history demonstrators, and storytelling with Kathi Littlejohn, according to event organizers.
“We are honored to welcome the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians, for the first Cherokee Traditions at Truist Park. This event will serve as another step in our ongoing efforts to educate ourselves and our fans on the culture and traditions of our Native American neighbors,” said Atlanta Braves President and CEO Derek Schiller.
“This Native American Heritage Month – and every month – we are thankful to the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians and our Native American Working Group for their valued partnership and collaboration.”
A brand-new T-shirt benefitting the New Kituwah Academy, Cherokee Language School and the Cherokee Speakers Council will also be available for purchase at the Clubhouse Store at Truist Park this month.
Free tickets to Cherokee Traditions at Truist Park can be reserved here. Entrance will be through the 3rd Base Gate beginning at 11:30 a.m.
Learn more about the Atlanta Braves’ ongoing partnership with the Native American community here.
