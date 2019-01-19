ATLANTA, GA (CBS46) The Atlanta Braves will be rocking five new uniforms for the upcoming 2019 season.
The uniforms have subtle changes, which were debuted by Ronald Acuna Jr., Ozzie Albies, Freddie Freeman, Ender Inciarte and Dansby Swanson at the 2019 Uniform Showcase at LIVE! at The Battery.
Breakdown of the uniform changes:
Home White Uniforms
- Will remain the same.
Home Cream Uniforms
- The team added navy piping on the sleeves as a tribute to their 1950’s uniforms.
Home Friday Red Uniforms
- These uniforms are an ode to the 2000’s.
- The jerseys are slightly modified with changing the piping from two colors on the chest and sleeves to just navy.
- These uniforms will be worn for every Friday home game during the regular season.
Road Navy Uniforms
- The “Atlanta” letters on the front and the numbers on the back have been changed on the front to red for more color contrast.
- The letters in “Atlanta” were modified to match the cursive Braves font.
- The team added gray piping on the chest and sleeves.
Road Gray Uniforms
- The letters in “Atlanta” have been modified to match the cursive Braves font.
