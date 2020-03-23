ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Atlanta Breakfast Club is getting creative amidst the coronavirus pandemic to help their workers who are now out of a job with little to no money coming in.
Atlanta Breakfast Club employee and local artist Raheem Greene also known as Radyo Raheem says the break from work hasn't been easy.
“It’s affecting me. I've been off the last couple of days but I'm just trying to stay positive."
He says the reality is the bills don't stop.
“You got rent, you got phone bills, you got Uber, Lyft.."
Executive Chef and Co-Owner of the Atlanta Breakfast Club, Anthony Sanders, is raising money with creativity hoping to fill their financial gap.
“We allowed them to get on stage do their thing and say you know what… I can't cook for you I can't serve you today but guess what, I can do some good music, I can do my art," said Sanders.
On Instagram Live hundreds of people tune in to like, comment and donate to Atlanta Breakfast Club Go-Fund me and cash app ($AtlantaBreakfastClub).
"Other jobs are just like what are we gonna do for you…but they're actually extending their hands and saying that we love you guys we want you to work we want you to have a place."
Sanders says for him giving back is not a responsibility but an obligation.
"When I told him to come work with me I never said if the world stops spinning you don't get paid anymore.."
He urges the community to keep faith alive.
"Humanity is going to make it by people feeling obligated to fight this thing that's going around in America and the rest of the world so we all have to do our part in humanity to make the world keep moving."
To watch their Instagram live concerts and donate, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.