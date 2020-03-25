ATLANTA (CBS46) -- CBS46, Fox 5 Atlanta, WSB-TV, 11 Alive, Univision 34, and Georgia Public Broadcasting are coming together for the people of Georgia to broadcast "The Governor's Statewide Town Hall."
The one-hour prime-time special, set to air Thursday at 8 p.m. on all of the stations, will let viewers ask questions of Governor Brian Kemp as well as other state officials including Dr. Kathleen Toomey, Commissioner of the Georgia Department of Public Health.
“We are honored to be part of this historic collaboration of Georgia broadcasters to enable Governor Kemp’s critical information to reach as many Georgians as possible during these challenging times,” said Lyle Banks, Vice President and General manager of CBS46 and Peachtree TV.
Due to restrictions on large gatherings, the officials will be spread out at each station. Governor Kemp will be live from WSB-TV; Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms will be live at Fox 5 Atlanta; Georgia Emergency Management Director Homer Bryson will be live at CBS46; and other gubernatorial task force members will be at Georgia Public Broadcasting and Univision 34.
“The information on coronavirus in Georgia changes every day,” said Ray Carter, Vice President and General manager of WSB-TV Channel 2. “As broadcasters, the television stations in Atlanta and around the state are committed to giving people the latest facts and details. This collaborative effort with the Governor gives us the opportunity to inform the public on the latest efforts to battle the spread of the virus, support people who are sick, and the impacts on our community.”
“On behalf of everyone at FOX 5 Atlanta, we are proud to partner with this outstanding team of local broadcasters to serve our community at a time when coming together is in everyone’s best interest,” said Bill Schneider, Senior Vice President & General Manager of FOX 5 Atlanta.
“In times of emergency, the Georgia broadcast community has always put aside competitive differences to serve both the Atlanta area and our state,” said John Deushane, president and general manager of WXIA 11Alive. “We all understand the importance of credible information right now and our collective role in helping our state and our nation flatten the curve.”
The prime-time special will air outside of Atlanta on all commercial television stations in the state along with GPB's nine television stations and on 18 radio stations.
You can submit a question for the town hall by clicking here.
Again, the Governor's Town Hall on coronavirus special airs live at 8 p.m. on Thursday.
