ATLANTA (CBS46) -- November is Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Month and Nov. 18 is World Pancreatic Cancer Day.
Fulton County Commissioners, in partnership with The Joseph C. Monastra Foundation, for Pancreatic Cancer Research asked buildings to light up purple for the cause.
Fulton County government buildings have been lit the virbant color since Wednesday night and will remain lit until at least this weekend.
Countless people have lost their lives to pancreatic cancer, the most recent being lost John Lewis, Aretha Franklin, Alex Trebek, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, and so many more.
While there's no early detection and no cure, advocated believe it does not have to be that way.
To donate to World Pancreatic Cancer Day and help draw more awareness, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.