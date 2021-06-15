ATLANTA (CBS46) — The Atlanta Business League celebrated local business owners Tuesday at its annual CEO awards ceremony.
The event, which honored six area business leaders in the community, was emceed by CBS46 anchor and investigative reporter, Karyn Greer.
Here is a list of honorees at today's event:
- Herman J. Russell CEO of the Year
Ernest Greer, Greenberg Traurig Co-President
- Entrepreneur of the Year
T. Dallas Smith, T. Dallas Smith & Company Founder & CEO
- Trail Blazer Award
Dr. Lonnie Johnson, Johnson Research & Development President & CEO
- Catalyst Award
Dr. Eloisa Klementich, Invest Atlanta President & CEO
- Visions of Excellence Award
Clyde Higgs, Atlanta BeltLine, Inc. President & CEO
- League Leadership Award
Gretchen W. Fuller, Warner Fuller Consulting, President & CFO
You can read more about today's honorees, and the awards they won, by clicking on this link.
