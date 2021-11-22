ATLANTA (CBS46) — Car break-ins continue to be a problem in Atlanta, where police report nearly 6,800 thefts from vehicles so far this year.
Now, a former police officer is working to make sure guns don't become one of the stolen items.
Through his business, ATLGUNLOCK, Whitman Rouse lets gun owners rent a locker for their firearm, or he provides tools to store the gun in the car safely.
According to Rouse, every gun owner should have a trigger lock, a gun cable lock or a gun safe for the car.
The devices Rouse has are only some of the many options out there.
"Atlanta has a very serious problem with firearms being stolen from vehicles," he said.
According to Atlanta Police, in 2019, 988 guns were stolen out of cars.
Last year, the number went up to 1,053 stolen guns, per the Department.
Rouse told CBS46 he is not surprised by the numbers.
"I went to hundreds of car break-ins and they all seem to have the same practice," he said. "They put the firearm in the car unsecured."
According to Rouse, gun owners usually put their firearm in three areas of the car, which would be under the seat, the center console or the glove compartment.
He noted that none of those are secret or considered a gun safe.
Atlanta Police told CBS46 in June that lock boxes, gun safes or tying the firearm to the trunk are the safest options if you must leave it in the car.
