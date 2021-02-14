Over 400,000 small businesses have permanently closed their doors in America since the beginning of the pandemic.
That’s according to President Joe Biden, who had a zoom conversation with Samir and Neal, brothers who own three Indian restaurants in Atlanta. They have locations in Buckhead, downtown Atlanta, and Atlantic Station.
The President tweeted his conversation with Samir and Neal on Saturday.
The brothers told President Biden they started their Indian restaurant almost 10 years ago. Their goal was simple: to bring their mother’s cooking to the world.
Like many restaurants, COVID-19 forced the brothers to change their business model.
“When COVID-19 hit, we learned new strategies to handle our business, meeting our community with food at their doors”, Neal told President Biden.
Neal said he had 20-25 employees before COVID-19 struck.
Right now, the brothers have about 10-15 employees and their business has been down almost 75%.
Neal told the president he would like to see more people vaccinated because “if people aren’t out shopping, the economy grinds to a halt.”
President Biden said his rescue plan provides “tens of billions of grants for small businesses.”
Neal asked President Biden for a process to help business owners navigate the process to apply for small business grants.
“Our downtown location is next to 15 international restaurants, mostly immigrant owned. They don’t have the expertise and I’m watching my neighbors make the wrong decisions about which grants to apply for and how to do it. If folks are going to make it in this economy, they will need a little bit of guidance,” Neal said.
President Biden reported his office has set up a system to show business owners how to apply for grants, and what businesses need in order to open safely.
Samir and Neal own NaanStop in Atlanta, Georgia — and like many small businesses around the country, they’ve been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic. I gave them a call to hear their story and talk about how the American Rescue Plan will help businesses like theirs. pic.twitter.com/9FjudVGsMJ— President Biden (@POTUS) February 13, 2021
