ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) – Atlanta business owner Jeannette Katz will be one of three winners of a contest by Mastercard throwing out the ceremonial first pitch at Friday night’s Game 3 of the World Series.
Katz and her husband Ken own La Bodega, a Latin-American-inspired restaurant in the historic MET Atlanta industrial park. They won the $10,000 prize in Mastercard’s Home Team Advantage contest after figuring out a way during the pandemic to freeze their famous pupusas and ship them directly to customers.
They plan to use their winnings to further develop the process.
Besides getting to go to the World Series, Ken and Jeannette learned one of them would also get to help throw the first pitch at Game 3, along with two other winners – one from Los Angeles and one from Boston.
Ken is letting his wife do the honors to represent their business.
Jeannette said she’s been practicing with her son but that she’s still a bit nervous.
"Oh my God. It's excitement, interesting, amazing, all those things that I never thought ever in my life that I would be doing,” she said.
"The whole process is going to be amazing,” Ken added. “We're going early for batting practice, experiencing everything of Atlanta's first World Series in 20 plus years. It's great."
