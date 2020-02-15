ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) --Local business owners beware!
The Secretary of State’s Office is warning consumers about deceptive business mailers, scams and misleading solicitations.
Laurie Dugoniths-Busbee called the Secretary of State’s Office and inquired about the letter she received about her annual registration with them.
“She told me, no, that letter is not a real thing,” said Dugoniths-Busbee, “It’s companies trying to mislead entities into believing they have to register through the mail and send a check to these companies.”
The Secretary of State’s Office sends out an email annually. It’s only $50 to renew your business’s annual registration online…but the cost in the letter Dugoniths-Busbee received?
“Three times the actual fee,” Dugoniths-Busbee said.
As a concerned business owner, and a lawyer who works with business owners, she posted on Nextdoor to alert others.
“I got a number of responses that were thanking me, because they had also received similar letters,” added Dugoniths-Busbee.
The Secretary of State’s Office said these types of misleading mailers and outright scams are not uncommon; especially during the annual registration period.
“At the very least, these letters need to disclose the fact that if you register with the Secretary of State online its $50, if you want us to take care of it for you, we’re going to charge you triple that,” said Dugoniths-Busbee.
However, the Secretary of State’s Office said there is a legitimate fee for service business in which a company will pay a third-party to register on their behalf and take care of the paperwork.
“I was extraordinarily frustrated that the Secretary of State’s office did not do more to warn people about this,” Secretary of State’s Office said.
Even at a seemingly inflated cost, this can be a legitimate business function.
On the other hand, a mailer that falsely represents the sender as the Georgia Secretary of State’s Office or uses urgent, or deceptive language to mislead people into purchasing things they don’t need, is a different story.
“This is intended to mislead people into submitting checks much larger than what they need to,” Dugoniths-Busbee added.
“We are working hard every day to protect Georgia businesses from scams and misleading solicitations,” said Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger. “We encourage all businesses in the Peach State to keep an eye out for deceptive business mailers and call us before sending money to unverified third-parties that promise government services at inflated prices.”
