Atlanta business owners speak with President Biden

A pair of Atlanta restauranteurs are receiving national attention after speaking one-on-one with President Joe Biden about how the pandemic has impacted small business owners.
Brothers Neal and Samir Idnani own NaanStop, an Indian Restaurant which has 3 Metro Atlanta locations. "When we were contacted by the president, it was just such a honor that he would want to pick our brains about what's facing small businesses," said Neal Idnani.
When the outbreak began, business went down around 75%. "Since then, we've been able to scratch and claw a lot of that back, but we've been making a lot of changes to the way that we do business in ways that fit their lives now," said Neal Idnani.
Biden asked how his administration could be of more help to struggling business owners. The owners said the biggest need is for everyone to get vaccinated and also for more detailed instructions on grant applications.
"The process, like so many other small businesses have experienced, was very opaque and hard to understand where to fill out what, who to send it to, what all the numbers need to be, how do you do your forgiveness," said Samir Idnani. "I think there's a definite opportunity to provide some guidance.'
President Biden ended things on a high note by asking if he could stop by one of the locations when he comes to Atlanta and of course, the brothers said he was welcome any time.
