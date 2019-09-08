Atlanta businesses hurting after fire

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- A fire tore through two business on Peters Street in Atlanta Sunday morning and damaged others.
Firefighters are trying to figure out how it started.
It happened at the 255 Tapas Lounge on Peters Street in Castleberry Hill around 7:55am Sunday.
"When I woke up I heard a bang, and I saw a wall of fire," said Carolyn Carr Gibson who has owned one of the buildings for more than 20 years. "I didn’t know where it was coming from. It was a very quick, very loud, very big fire. My first concern was dial 911 and get my family out," she told CBS46.
The 255 Tapas Lounge and the Pearl Restaurant and Lounge were both damaged fire, Atlanta firefighters say. They do not know exactly where it started or how.
"I received a phone call that said get down here quick," said Karl Booker who owns a barber shop two doors down. "I got here and the building was on fire," he added.
Booker's business may have smoke damage, he said, but he had not been able to take a look inside Sunday morning because firefighters were still working on extinguishing all hot spots.
Booker said the business owners on Peters Street are close and that seeing the buildings like this hurts.
"We feed off one another," Booker told CBS46. "If you take a look at the strip of Peters Street, it's probably 85% black-owned business; so, we were are close-knit and do look out for one another."
Firefighters are working to determine exactly where the fire started and why. Fortunately, they say no one was inside during the blaze and no one was injured.
"I've been here 20 years, but the strip has grown tremendously, and I hope that will be able to regrow it all," Booker said.
