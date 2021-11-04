ATLANTA (CBS46) — Jacob Hansard, owner of Happy Hookah in downtown Atlanta, has been a Braves fan his whole life. Learning that tomorrow's World Series parade will pass by his small business was euphoric.
“We’re lucky,” he told reporter Ashley Thompson. “We’ve been here 10 years. We didn’t plan on being here for this. But it’s exciting. Like I’m nervous. I’m shaking right now. This is my dream come true.”
Other small business owners with shops along the parade route are also happy to be at the right place at the right time.
BT Burger just opened a little more than a month ago.
“It’s a really good opportunity,” said owner Bont Hun Ha.
Along with BT Burger, Ha also owns Blossom Tree Korean Eatery. He credits the Braves for the exposure both of his small businesses will get.
“I’m so proud of them,” he said of the team. “I'm very happy.”
Details for the World Series parade were just released Wednesday and some businesses are beefing up staffing to help with crowds.
Both the Metro Atlanta Chamber of Commerce and the Atlanta Convention and Visitors Bureau told CBS46 it’s too early to calculate the economic impact of such an event. But business owners and employees are ready for a boost.
“I sure hope it’ll be good for business,” said Neal Idnani, CEO of NaanStop. “We love to see all the people down here, especially through the pandemic. It’s been quiet down here, so we love to see the streets lively again.”
On Wednesday, Coca Cola employees were outfitting businesses along the route with victory signage.
“We’re out here painting the town red with Atlanta Braves stuff,” said Austin Trivett.
Inside Hudson Grille in midtown, server Morgan Jewell is preparing for whatever Friday may bring.
“It’s going to be chaotic and insane but it’s going to be awesome,” she said.
