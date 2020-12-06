The former owner of an Atlanta-based home healthcare provider has been sentenced for defrauding the federal government out of nearly $1 million.
According to the U.S. Attorney’s office, Diandra Bankhead, the former owner and operator of Elite Homecare, submitted thousands of fraudulent claims for services that were never provided.
Bankhead, 43, sent in fake claims stating that her company provided services to medically fragile children under the Georgia Pediatric Program (GAPP).
“Bankhead’s greed-fueled scheme, designed to enrich herself, came at the expense of disabled children and taxpayers. Instead she faces years of imprisonment – a fate awaiting those stealing Medicaid funds,” said Derrick L. Jackson, Special Agent in Charge for the Office of Inspector General of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
The Georgia Pediatric Program offers in-home skilled nursing services for medically fragile children who require nursing and personal care services, including feeding, bathing, dressing, personal hygiene, and meal preparation.
According to the U.S. Attorney’s office, medically fragile children who are eligible for services under GAPP typically suffer from significant physical and cognitive disabilities, including autism, blindness, cerebral palsy, Down syndrome, epileptic seizures, and/or paralysis.
Bankhead, officials announced, defrauded Medicaid by:
• Submitting fraudulent credentialing information to the State of Georgia Department of Community Health in order to become a certified GAPP provider, including falsely representing that a registered nurse (“RN”) —without her knowledge or authorization—served as Elite’s RN Supervisor.
• Falsely representing to Medicaid that an RN or RN Supervisor had conducted the initial evaluation of putative GAPP members as required by applicable regulations.
• Submitting fraudulent claims for in-home nursing services allegedly provided to families who had not retained Elite to provide any services.
• Submitting fraudulent claims in which Elite employees allegedly provided more than 24 hours of services in a given day.
• Submitting fraudulent claims where Elite employees were impossibly providing services to multiple children simultaneously.
• Submitting fraudulent claims in the names of multiple individuals, including RNs, who did not provide the services in question, and did know that their identities and credentials were being used.
• Submitting fraudulent claims that had been “upcoded” – that is claims which fraudulently increased the amount Medicaid paid Elite – by materially misrepresenting the level of care provided and the level of licensing for the individual allegedly providing the services. For example, Elite submitted fraudulent claims to Medicaid purporting that an RN (billed at $40/hour) had rendered the services when in fact an licensed professional nurse (billed at $30/hour) and/or personal care service provider (billed at $20/hour) had actually done so.
• Preparing fraudulent supporting documentation for the in-home nursing services that were never provided, including fraudulent patient care charts.
Bankhead was sentenced to five years and three months in federal prison, and three years of supervised release, and ordered to pay $999,999, in restitution.
