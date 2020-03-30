ATLANTA (CBS46)—Atlanta Solid Waste Services is changing its trash collection policies in light of the coronavirus (COVID 19) outbreak.
According to a statement, the city has experienced a surge in residential trash due to the coronavirus.
“For the added safety of our community and solid waste crews, please bag all garbage tightly before placing it in your cart. Until further notice, only items inside the cart will be collected", wrote a city spokesperson.
Additionally, bulk items will not be collected with regular garbage and recycling.
Residents must schedule a bulk waste collection by contacting ATL311 or call 404-546-0311 Monday-Friday from 7 a.m.-7 p.m.
